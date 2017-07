షాక్: భార్య అందంగా ఉందని ...భర్త ఏంచేశాడంటే?

National

Narsimha

Story first published: Sunday, July 16, 2017, 6:53 [IST]

English summary

48 year old Chennegowda was an auto driver. His beautiful wife Manjula worked at a garments factory. They have 2 children 15 year old daughter and 12 year old son. The family of four lived in Sanyasipalya in Kempegowdanagar, Bengaluru.On 15 July, Saturday a visibly fuming Chennegowda entered house with a fresh allegation of illicit affair on Manjula. The argument between the couple reached peaks and Chennegowda took out a bottle of acid and splashed on his wife.