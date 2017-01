ఇంట్లోనే భర్త, ప్రియురాలి కోసం నైటీలో వెళ్లి అడ్డంగా బుక్కయ్యాడు

మహారాష్ట్రలోని పుణేలో ఓ ప్రియుడు మహిళ భర్తకు అడ్డంగా దొరికిపోయాడు.

Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2017, 15:26 [IST]

English summary

Accused, who was reportedly having an affair with the wife for many years, was caught trying to drug the sleeping husband with a rag.