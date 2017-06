కానిస్టేబుల్ నుంచి అడిషనల్ ఎస్పీ స్థాయికి.. కూడబెట్టింది రూ.400 కోట్లు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In what seems to be a major scam allegedly involving politicians and high ranking officials in Nagaland, the intelligence and criminal investigation wing of the income tax department in Kochi has unearthed unaccounted money worth Rs 400 crore from a firm owned by M K R Pillai, a former additional superintendent of police in Nagaland. Simultaneous raids were conducted in Kerala, Karnataka, Nagaland and Delhi after doubts emerged that Pillai's Sreevalasam Group was involved in suspicious financial dealings. In Kerala, the raids were conducted on the offices of the group in Pandalam, Mavelikara, Thiruvananthapuram and Aranmula. Residences of Pillai and his relatives in Pandalam, Kottarakara and Mavelikara were also raided.