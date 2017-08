ఫ్లాష్ బ్యాక్: పాక్ జైలు గోడలు బద్దలుకొట్టుకొచ్చిన భారత వైమానిక దళ పైలట్లు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

"We fight in deep enemy territory, and one bullet can cripple our aircraft. If I ever become a prisoner of war, I will escape." Flt. Lt. Dilip Parulkar said these words to his commanding officer M S Bawa while having dinner with him one fine evening in 1968. Three years later, during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, when he was taken as a prisoner, along with 11 other Indian Air Force pilots, Parulkar did what he promised -- he escaped.