చైనా సరిహద్దులో.. మన యుద్ధ విమానం అదృశ్యం.. ఏం జరిగుంటుంది?

భారత వైమానిక దళానికి చెందిన యుద్ధ విమానం సుఖోయ్‌-30 గల్లంతైంది. విమానం అదృశ్యమైన ప్రాంతం చైనా సరిహద్దుకు దగ్గర్లో ఉంది. ఈ విమానంలో ఇద్దరు పైలెట్లు ఉన్నారు.

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI jet went missing today after taking off from the Tezpur base camp in Assam, sources said. According to official sources, the Su-30MKI aircraft took off from Tezpur today on a routine training mission but lost radar and radio contact around 60 km north of Tezpur. Tezpur Air force station is located 172 km from the China border. According to reports, the region was witnessing bad weather when the multi-role fighter jet lost control with the ground control. The jet made last contact with ground support at about 11.30 am when it was around 60 km from Tezpur air force station.