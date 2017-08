ఇండియా-చైనా యుద్ధం వస్తే ఎవరికి నష్టం? చైనాకా.. మనకా?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

If Indo-China War will araise.. which country will be the sufferrer? India? or China? Warfare Professionals are telling that rather than India.. China will be the ultimate sufferrer. Because China already had boarder disputes with 14 countries along with it's boarder. Also China huge funds invested on Economic Carridor Project with Pakistan. If war started, even China will not get Crude Oil through Malacca Water Way which is near to Andaman and Nikobar Islands. India also had some dis-advantages.