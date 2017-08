2 గంటల్లోనే యాసిడ్ దాడి బాధితురాలికి రూ. 16.5 లక్షల సహయం

National

Five years ago, Nerul resident Mabiya Mandal's world collapsed in an instant while she was sleeping, following a gruesome acid attack by her husband. However, she found support from several quarters in the form of contributions from well-wishers and a local hospital that has treated her free of cost ever since. Now, a social media post raised Rs 16.5 lakh in just two hours, money which will provide her and her daughter with a future.