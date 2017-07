సంచలనం: 'నీ భార్యను అమ్మి.. మరుగుదొడ్డి కట్టు..': జిల్లా మేజిస్ట్రేట్ వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Kanwal Tanuj, district magistrate of Bihar's Aurangabad, went a step too far while promoting the Centre's Swachh Bharat mission. Tanuj, while urging locals to ensure there are enough toilets in Jamhore village, said men who cannot afford to build toilets should sell their wives. "Due to lack of toilets, women get raped and harassed. It only costs Rs 12,000 for the construction of a toilet. Is Rs 12,000 more than anyone's wife's dignity? Who can let his wife get raped for Rs 12,000?" Tanuj asked. "If this is your mentality, then go and sell your wife. Those who cannot build toilets should sell or auction their wives," he added.