Another woman from Gurgaon on Monday claimed that her hair was chopped under mysterious circumstances. The fourth such incident reported from Gurgaon over the past three day has fuelled superstition and rumour-mongering in the area. In Monday incident, a 30-year-old woman, Santra, from Bihar who lived in a rented house in Devi Lal Nagar Sector 9 shouted for help around 5.30 am after her braids were cut. She alleged that she heard some noise coming from near the main gate but when she did not open the gate, someone started crying. According to the police, Santra said she tried to ignore the noise but then she spotted a black cat which took the shape of a woman who was carrying scissors and cut her braids.