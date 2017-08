ఐటీ ఉద్యోగి ఆత్మహత్య: అప్పటి వరకు పనిచేశాడు.. ఆపైన ఆరో అంతస్తు నుంచి దూకేశాడు!

National

An employee of the Income-Tax department died after he fell from the sixth floor of his office on Wednesday.Jayram, 54, a resident of Azad Nagar, had been working with the Income Tax office in Annexe Building on Mission Road for over three decades. At around noon, he went to the washroom of his office and fell from the window.Below the tall glass window is a parapet wall which runs along tthe back portion of the building. Nobody witnessed the fall and so it is not clear how Jayram fell to his death from the window bypassing the parapet.