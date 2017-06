జాగ్రత్త! నగదు లావాదేవీ రూ.2 లక్షలు దాటితే, అంతే మొత్తం పెనాల్టీ, ఐటీ హెచ్చరిక

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

The Income Tax Department today warned people against carrying out cash transaction of Rs. 2 lakh or more, saying the receiver will have to pay an equal amount as penalty. The I-T department said informers can email the department to blackmoneyinfoincometax.gov.in if they know of any such transaction. http://mt.ndtv.com/cms/belly-box-embed.txtThe government banned cash transactions of Rs. 2 lakh or more on April 1 through the Finance Act, 2017. The new Section 269ST in the Income Tax Act bans such cash transactions. "Contravention of Section 269ST would entail levy of 100 per cent penalty on receiver of the amount," the I-T Department said in advertisements.