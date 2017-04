ఐఏఎస్ ఇంట్లో రూ.10 కోట్లు.. 10 కేజీల గోల్డ్!

నోయిడాలో ఓ ఐఏఎస్ అధికారికి చెందిన ఇళ్లపై అదాయపన్ను శాఖ అధికారులు దాడులు జరిపి రూ.10 కోట్ల నగదు, 10 కేజీల బంగారం స్వాధీనం చేసుకున్నారు.

English summary

The Income-Tax department has seized as much as Rs 10 crore along with 8 kg gold on Thursday morning according to the reports by Times Now. The raid was conducted at the house of an Additional Sales Tax Commissioner and jewellery was seized from the house as well. The TV channel claimed that over Rs 10 crore has been seized in cash by the I-T department from the house of Noida-based Additional Sales Tax Commissioner Keshav Lal.