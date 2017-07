యుద్ధం తప్పదా?: సైన్యం మోహరింపు, డ్రాగన్ కవ్వింపు?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India-China ties have once again taken a hit, with the stand-off between the PLA (People's Liberation Army) soldiers and the Indian Army on the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China having the three nations on the edge. Tension between the two Asian giants escalated since mid-June when the Indian Army came to Bhutan's aid to stop the construction of a motorable road from China to Jomperi near a Bhutanese army camp.