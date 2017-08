మోడీ మరో అడుగు... చైనాకు భారీ షాక్! ‘టెంపర్’ తగ్గించేందుకే...

National

Ramesh Babu

India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on tempered glass, used for protecting mobile phone screens, from China for five years to protect the domestic industry from below-cost imports. Investigations by the directorate general of anti-dumping and allied duties (DGAD) had found that the tempered glass has been exported to India from China below its associated normal value. Also, it concluded that domestic industry has suffered material injury, which was caused by the dumped imports of the goods from China.