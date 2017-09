సెప్టెంబర్ 14న, ముంబై-అహ్మదాబాద్ హై స్పీడ్ రైల్వే ప్రాజెక్టుకు శంకుస్థాపన

National

Narsimha

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japnese counterpart Shinzo Abe will lay the foundation stone of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project on September 14. The project better known as Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train is a visionary project that intends to herald a new era of safety, speed and service. The project is expected to help Indian Railways become an international leader in scale, speed and skill.