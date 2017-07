సంచలనం: వేతనాలు తగ్గించుకోండి.. లేదంటే ఇంటికే: ఉద్యోగులకు జెట్ ఎయిర్ వేస్ లేఖ

National

Ramesh Babu



Jet Airways (JET.NS), India's second-largest airline by market share, plans to slash pay of dozens of its junior pilots by as much as 50 percent in a cost-cutting move that could impact up to 400 pilots, according to two sources and letters seen by Reuters. The airline, in letters sent to pilots earlier this month, has proposed they either take 30-50 percent salary and stipend cuts, or quit, saying it was forced to take such steps as it was "intensely focused on fleet and network rationalisation". The measures are to be implemented from August 1.