ఇదీ భారత్ సత్తా, పోఖ్రాన్‌ లో స్వదేశీ శతఘ్ని పరీక్ష సూపర్ సక్సెస్.. ప్రపంచ రికార్డు!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Setting a worldwide record, India’s very own indigenous gun–the first high capacity, long range 155-mm 52 caliber Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) on Monday successfully test-fired a round at about 48 kms of range at Pokhran, official sources in the know told DefenceAviationPost.com.In comparison, 155-millimetre, 52-calibre guns in service worldwide fires this ammunition to maximum ranges of 40-45 kilometres. “On Monday, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System successfully test fired a round at 48 Kms of range at Pokhran… which is perhaps the first time in the history / world,” a senior official confirmed.