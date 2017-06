జీఎస్టీ లైవ్: దేశమంతా ఒకే పన్ను విధానానికి కొద్దిగంటల్లోనే శ్రీకారం

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Friday, June 30, 2017

India is all set for its biggest tax reform since independence in 1947. The move will replace more than a dozen levies with a new goods and services tax (GST), a move that will reduce India’s myriad middlemen wield at state borders, free up internal trade, make it easier to do business and widen the country’s tiny tax base