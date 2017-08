లేడీ రిపోర్టర్ ని బెదిరించిన యువకులు.. అదీ లైవ్ లో.. వీడియో వైరల్!

National

On August 22, 2017, the Supreme Court of India abolished the practice of instant triple talaq. As the country was celebrating the decision, a woman journalist and other female students at the Aligarh Muslim University were being hackled for speaking up. Ilma Hasan, a correspondent from India Today, was at the gates of the Aligarh Muslim University to get reactions from women in the area about the SC verdict. As Ilma was speaking to three women while live on TV, a man walked up to her and asked her to stop the reporting. Reason? He wanted to know if she has the proper permission to shoot in the premises or not. Things did not stop here, not only was the reporting disrupted in the middle, what started with one man heckling her went on to a group of around 8-10 men, questioning her and threatening to call the police. The cameraperson was also threatened.