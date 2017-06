రెండున్నర యుద్ధాలకు.. మేం సిద్ధం: భారత ఆర్మీ చీఫ్ రావత్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, in an interaction with ANI, said that the Indian Army is well prepared to face external, as well as internal threats to the country. Speaking to ANI General Bipin Rawat said, "Indian Army is fully ready for a two and a half front war". The Army Chief added that even though India is ready for a multi front war there are effective mechanisms available to defuse an adverse situation. "Even the PM has stated that for the last forty years not even a single bullet has been fired on the Indo-China border," said General Rawat.