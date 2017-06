చైనా సరిహద్దుల్లో ఉద్రిక్తత: ఇదీ అసలు సంగతి

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

China has removed an old bunker of the Indian Army located at the tri-junction of India, China and Bhutan in Sikkim by using a bulldozer after the Indian side refused to accede to its request, according to official sources. The incident that broke out in the first week of June in Doka La general area in Sikkim had led to a face-off between the two forces, triggering tension in the Sikkim section of the India-China border, the sources said.