చైనాకు మరో షాక్.. భారత నగరాల దూకుడు, ఢిల్లీ శరవేగంగా..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Delhi will have the fastest growth of any city in Asia, with the economy to be almost 50% larger in 2021 than it was at the end of last year. Indian cities are set to expand the most across the region, with growth speeding up from the past 5 years, according to a new study from Oxford Economics, which ranked Asia’s 30 largest cities. With financial and business services projected to be the fastest growing sector in India, Delhi’s dominance in this industry will lead to higher growth and higher incomes.