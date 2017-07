మరో మహాభారతం: జూదంలో భార్యను ఫణంగా పెట్టిన భర్త, ఆపై దుశ్శాసన పర్వం

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

An Indore man lost his wife in a game of cards after putting her up as a stake instead of cash. The man had run out of money in a game of cards and offered his opponents his wife instead of cash to stay in the game. When he lost the game and his opponents turned up to claim their winnings his wife and attempt a rape on her. The victim directly went to Indore police and complained about her husband including other two persons.