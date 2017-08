ఇన్ఫోసిస్: అభిప్రాయ భేదాలతోనే సిక్కా నిష్క్రమణ! రేపు కొత్త సీఈవో ఎంపిక? అప్పటి వరకు...

National

Infosys COO U B Pravin Rao has been named as the Interim- MD and CEO of the firm. Pravin as has overall strategic and operational responsibility for the entire portfolio of the company's offerings. Earlier today, Vishal Sikka resigned as managing director and chief executive of the company with immediate effect. He oversees the key functions of global sales, global delivery and business enabling functions. He drives and oversees the continuous renewal of key processes, systems and policies across the company in client relationship management, sales effectiveness, delivery excellence, quality, talent management and leadership development.