ఇన్ఫీ బైబ్యాక్‌ కు.. విశాల్ సిక్కా ఎఫెక్ట్? రేపటి బోర్డు సమావేశమే కీలకం!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

IT major Infosys has said its board will consider a proposal to buy back equity shares at its meeting on Saturday. The country's No. 2 software services exporter said in April, it would return up to Rs. 13,000 crore to shareholders in the fiscal year ending March 2018, adding the manner of the payout will be decided later by the board. The company, which did not provide any details on the buyback, said the outcome of the board meeting will be announced after the meeting on Saturday. IT companies are under pressure to increase shareholder's return amid slowing growth in their core business. Automation and a crackdown on visas in some countries have hurt the overall growth of Indian IT.