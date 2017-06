‘‘అతిగా భయపెట్టారు.. ఆందోళన వద్దు, ఈ ఏడాది ఒక్క ఇన్ఫోసిస్ లోనే 20 వేల ఉద్యోగాలు’’

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

IT services major Infosys on Friday said it will hire 20,000 people this year as against only 400 people being asked to leave on performance grounds and termed reports of large-scale job losses as “overstated”. Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao said the technology-driven transformation presents new opportunities for companies like Infosys. “With respect to all the talks of layoffs, it’s regular performance based things that we do every year. The number is really 300-400, which is consistent with what we have seen every year,” Rao told reporters after a 30-minute meeting with IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.