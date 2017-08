ఇన్ఫీ సంక్షోభం: ఏడాదిగా పరోక్ష యుద్ధం! విజయం మూర్తిదేనా? ఇక ఇప్పుడేం జరుగుతుంది?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Vishal Sikka’s resignation cannot come as a surprise. Despite best efforts, Infosys’ board was unable to protect him from the constant onslaught of Infosys’ highly-statured, yet petulant, critics. A top proxy adivsory firm, IiAS, believes that to put the company back on strong footing, Nandan Nilekani needs to be brought back, as the Non-Executive Chairperson: he has the stature and gravitas to fit the pieces together.