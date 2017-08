విశాల్ సిక్కా రాజీనామా ఎఫెక్ట్: పాతాళానికి పడిపోయిన ఇన్ఫోసిస్ ఈక్విటీ

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Infosys has dipped 7% to Rs 958 on BSE in early morning trade after Vishal Sikka resigned as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with immediate effect. “The board of directors of Infosys has at its meeting today accepted the resignation of Dr. Vishal Sikka as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect,” Infosys said in a statement. Vishal Sikka has been appointed as the Executive Vice-Chairman of Infosys. The company has appointed U B Pravin Rao as the Interim-MD and CEO, it added.