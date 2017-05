షాకింగ్: ‘నిర్భయ’ను మించిన ఘోరం... అదీ పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ లో, ఏం జరిగిందంటే...

ఢిల్లీ నిర్భయ గ్యాంగ్ రేప్ ను మించిన దారుణం ఒకటి ఆలస్యంగా వెలుగులోనికి వచ్చింది. దారుణమైన విషయం ఏమిటంటే.. ఈ ఘటనలో నిందితులు సాక్షాత్తు పోలీసులే కావడం.

English summary

A 25-year-old woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a police officer in Jammu's Kanachak area. According to reports, the woman stated that she was forcibly stripped by Kanachak Station House Officer Rakesh Sharma who then inserted a beer bottle and chilli powder in her private parts. The woman, who was working as a domestic help, was accused of theft by her employers and arrested by the police. The woman's lawyer claimed that her case was similar to that of the Nirbhaya gang rape case in Delhi. However, denying the allegations, SHO Sharma said that the woman was a "habitual offender" who had been arrested earlier in Punjab in theft and narcotics-related cases. A medical examination of the victim was conducted on Sunday and a special investigation team has been formed to look into the allegations.