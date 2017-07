ఓ టీవీ యాంకర్ ప్రశ్న... సర్జికల్ దాడులకు కారణమైంది: పారికర్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday said an “insulting” question by a television anchor to Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore after the 2015 anti-insurgency operation along the Myanmar border prompted him to plan last year’s ‘surgical strikes’ in PoK. Speaking before a gathering of industrialists in Panaji, the Goa Chief Minister said, “The surgical strikes against militants in PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) was planned 15 months in advance.”