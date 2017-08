మహిళల జుట్టు కత్తిరింపు మిస్టరీ వీడింది?: ఈ పురుగే(వీడియో)

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The horrors of the hair cutting gang in the country and the pictures of viral hair cutting a few days ago on Social Media have created panic among the people. The photo of this insect that is viral on Social Media is being claimed that the name of the photo insect is 'Mackie' and it sits on the head of a person, cut off hair and a person gets unconscious.