యువతకు ఐసిస్ గాలం: కావాల్సినంత డబ్బు, సుఖం.. కలిసొస్తే స్వర్గంలో..

English summary

Early this month, say investigators, an ISIS operative called Abdul Rasheed created at least two WhatsApp groups. He added about 200 people in Kerala to each of them and began transmitting messages, several of them in audio, urging them to join the Syria-based terror group. NDTV has accessed the audio messages – 20 of them in Malayalam were sent on WhatsApp and the Telegram app, which destroys a message within seconds of it being seen. NIA say that the main voice in the audio clips is that of Rasheed, a 30-year-old engineer who left a private sector job to teach in Kerala’s Kasargode before leaving the country in 2016, and is believed to be the man responsible for indoctrinating the 21 people who have left Kerala since last year to join the ISIS. Rasheed is believed to be hiding in Afghanistan.