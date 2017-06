టెక్కీలకుషాక్: ఎంటెక్ తో పాటు, నైపుణ్యం ఉండాలి,లేకపోతే ఇక ఇంటికే

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Jobs would be hard to come by in the IT sector in future for youngsters who have only B Tech degree, and companies would prefer to hire post-graduates with specialised expertise, says an industry veteran. In future, a B Tech is not adequate to get a good job, one must have an M Tech and specialisation, says T V Mohandas Pai, former HR head and ex-Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys.