ఈ సిటీలోను భద్రత లేదని తెలిసింది: ఫ్యాషన్ డిజైనర్ పట్ల టెక్కీ అనుచిత ప్రవర్తన

Amboli police on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old IT professional for stalking a fashion designer for almost 45 minutes early Monday morning. The incident got scarier when the accused identified as Niteshkumar Sharma (36) chased the victim Aditi Nagpaul in a car and followed her upto her first floor flat in Andheri (West) and also rang her doorbell. When Nagpaul shouted at Sharma he went downstairs and waited in his car and stared at her flat. The incident occurred a day after stalking of DJ Varnika in Chandigarh.