రూ.200 నోటు విడుదల: దోరగా వేయించిన దోశంటూ నెటిజన్లు...

New Rs. 200 notes will be launched today, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced today in a press release days after introducing new fluorescent blue Rs. 50 banknotes. This is the fourth new note to be announced since November, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an overnight ban on Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes to choke tax evaders. The government says the Rs. 200 notes will inject more low denomination currency in the system.