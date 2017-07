National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Jammu and Kashmir government and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Tuesday separately announced rewards totalling Rs five lakh for Saleem Mirza, the driver of the bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims which came under terror attack in Anantnag. The state government also announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs six lakh each to the kin of those killed, Rs two lakh for those seriously injured and Rs one lakh for those with minor injuries, an official spokesman said. The governor also announced relief of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of those killed, Rs 1.50 lakh to those who suffered serious injuries and Rs 75,000 for those with minor injuries, the spokesman said.