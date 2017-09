National

Srinivas G

English summary

In another incident of train derailment in the country, Jammu Rajdhani express today went off tracks at the New Delhi Railway station today, according to Indian Express report. It has been learnt that the incident occurred at 6 am when the guard coach of the train, which was arriving, derailed at the station. No injuries or casualties have been reported, ANI reported. This comes after three trains had derailed on September 7.