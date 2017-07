ఫ్లాష్ బాక్: ఒకే ఒక్కడు.. 150 మంది చైనా సైనికులను మట్టుబెట్టాడు

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Sometime before first light fell over the mountains, they’d begun their ascent into Arunachal Pradesh once again. The orders for the 4 Garhwal rifles were to retreat from their position but Rifleman Jaswant Singh, remained at his post and repulsed Chinese troops for three days from overrunning the post. The local story goes that he was assisted by two Monpa girls named Sela and Nura some others say that the village lady was Boom la. They had put guns at various places in such a manner that the Chinese were made to believe that the post had many soldiers. But the Chinese got hold of the man who was supplying rations to Jaswant Singh Rawat and it became known to them that only one man was guarding the post. The infuriated Chinese attacked with full force. Sela was killed in a grenade blast, Nura was captured and Jaswant Singh Rawat killed by a head shot.According to the legend he killed more than 150 Chinese Soldiers in the battle and the Chinese were so angry with him that they cut off his head back to China. After the ceasefire impressed by the soldier’s bravery, the Chinese returned the head along with a brass bust of Jaswant Singh.