శశికళ, దినకరన్ లపై వేటు.. ఆ పదవి ఎప్పటికీ జయలలితదే, ఇక పార్టీ బాధ్యతలు పన్నీర్, పళనిస్వామివే!

The AIADMK (Amma, Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) on Tuesday resolved to oust party general secretary V K Sasikala + from the post and set up a steering committee to lead the party. The party general council passed 12 resolutions at a meeting held in Vanagaram on the outskirts of Chennai. The high-level body led by party presidium chairman E Madhusoodanan resolved to do away the post of general secretary. "Appointment of Sasikala is cancelled. All her activities between December 30 and February 15, including appointments, sackings and inclusions are invalid," said a resolution. The resolution was read out by Rajya Sabha member R Vaithilingam and seconded by all general council members.