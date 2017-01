చిక్కుల్లో అమ్మ క్యాంటీన్లు: రూ. 120 కోట్లు నష్టం, పట్టించుకోని ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2017, 13:44 [IST]

English summary

Amma Unnavagam (Amma Restaurant) began with a vision to provide low-cost meals for the public at large in 2013, and despite doubts about its sustainability, it has grown to a chain of over 200 outlets across Tamil Nadu’s urban centres and prompted visits by officials from other states, which are keen to replicate the model.