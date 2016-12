కుప్పకూలిన బొగ్గు గని: 10మంది మృతి, శిథిలాల కిందే 50మంది కార్మికులు

జార్ఖండ్‌ రాష్ట్రంలోని లాల్మాటియా వద్ద గురువారం అర్ధరాత్రి బొగ్గు గని కుప్పకూలింది.

Several people and vehicles were trapped as a coal mine caved-in in Jharkhand on Thursday night, police said on Friday. Rescue operations began in the morning. Heaps of mud caved-in at the entry point of Latmatia mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in Godda district, the police said.