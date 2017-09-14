జియో బాటలో.. ఐడియా, ప్రీపెయిడ్ యూజర్లకు బంపర్ ఆఫర్!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Amid intense competition in the telecom industry after Reliance Jio's entry, Idea Cellular is offering 126 GB of data for 84 days at Rs. 697. According to Idea Cellular's website, Idea's recharge pack priced at Rs. 697 comes with 1.5 GB of data per day. Idea also said its Rs. 697 pack includes unlimited local/STD calls (including national Idea roaming). On recharges done through Idea Cellular's app, called My Idea App, and website - ideacellular.com, the telecom company is offering a 10 per cent of MRP as talk-time, it noted.