Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Jio Phone launch saw the company bring a 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone to the market, one that everyone expects to change the landscape of the low-end segment soon after its release. However, not everyone is looking forward to this change, as it might just mean loss of subscribers for them. Then there are handset makers, who may see their sales slow down if buyers rush towards the Jio Phone in throngs. And Airtel has a plan to use its own resources and those of feature phone manufacturers to contact the impact of the Jio Phone, and ensure its own fortunes are not adversely affected. Airtel plans to join hands with 4G feature phone manufacturers and offer bundled plans for the devices. Airtel has also announced plans to launch 4G VoLTE services by March 2018; Jio is presently the only VoLTE network in the country. Airtel already offers bundled plans for certain smartphones, so this strategy will be an extension of an existing one.