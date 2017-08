జియో ఫోన్‌ కు బుకింగ్స్... రేపటి నుంచే! ఇలా బుక్ చేసుకోండి..

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The wait for Reliance Jio feature phone—JioPhone—is over. Reliance Jio will open the pre-booking on August 24 at 5 pm, the company said in a release. The phone which is likely to disrupt not just the telecom but handset sector as well, will be effectively free of cost. Buyers will deposit a refundable fee of Rs 1,500 and then pay Rs 153 a month. JioPhone will be distributed on a ‘first come first serve’ basis to only those who pre-book starting from tomorrow.