షాకింగ్‌: నిలిచిపోయిన జియో ఫోన్‌ బుకింగ్స్‌! 36 గంటల్లోనే కోటి ఫోన్లు, ఎప్పుడిస్తారో?

English summary

The process for pre-booking the much-awaited JioPhone which commenced at 5:30 pm on Thursday has been closed closed now. Those who are interested in buying the 4G-enabled feature phone can book the device both online and offline. Online bookings are available on both MyJio app and Jio.com website. However, there is no word yet on when these devices will be delivered to the customers. Though Reliance Jio has called the device “free phone”, it is not actively free as the customers will have to pay Rs 1,500 as security fee refundable after three years. At the time of the booking, the customer has to pay Rs 500 and he will have to pay the remaining Rs 1,000 when he collects the device.