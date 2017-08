National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

JioPhone was launched at Reliance's 40th annual general meeting held in Mumbai. After the smart specs that the phone will apparently come with, the second most striking thing about the device is its pricing. The company says that the phone will be effectively free which means it would cost you zero. This announcement alone was enough to shake up the feature phone market. But seems that Jio would not stop here. The company on its registration page for JioPhone has secretly added a new option that would allow the users to purchase the device in bulk.