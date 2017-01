సౌమ్య రేప్ కేసు: వెనక్కి తగ్గిన కట్జూ, క్షమాపణ..

సౌమ్య కేసులో న్యాయస్థానం తీర్పును తాను ధిక్కరించడం పట్ల మార్కండేయ కట్జూ బేషరతుగా క్షమాపణ తెలియజేశారు.

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2017, 18:31 [IST]

English summary

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju on Friday tendered unconditional apology for contemptuous remarks in his blog on the Soumya rape case. He offered the apology to the apex court which was accepted by it and the contempt proceedings against him were closed.