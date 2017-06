కొత్త ఏజీగా కెకె వేణుగోపాల్ నియామకం

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Senior advocate and constitutional expert, K K Venugopal has beenappointed as the Attorney General of India. He replaces Mukul Rohatgiwho stepped down from the post and refused an extension.After holding deliberations and discussions, the government zeroed inon the 86 year old Venugopal. The Law Ministry took into account hisvast experience on a variety of subjects.