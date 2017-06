విద్యా విధానంపై కస్తూరి రంగన్ కమిటీ: ఏం చేస్తుంది?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

New Delhi: The HRD ministry has appointed a new nine-member panel, headed by space scientist Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, to work on a New Education Policy (NEP), sources said. The Prakash Javadekar-led HRD ministry has chosen experts and educationists from wide-ranging backgrounds to be part of the panel that is expected to recast India's education policy.