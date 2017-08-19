యూపీలో ఘోర రైలు ప్రమాదం... ఐదుగురు మృతి, 50 మందికి గాయాలు

National

Ramesh Babu



In a major train accident, at least 5 passengers have been died and 50 injured after six coaches of 18477 Puri Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derailed today near Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The train runs between Haridwar and Puri. It was enroute to Haridwar when it derailed near Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar at around 5:50 pm. "The incident took place at 5:50 pm today. 5 coaches of the train have derailed, there could be injuries in this," Anil Saxena, spokesperson, Indian Railways said.